HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A second man was arrested in connection with a “heinous” Ruskin murder Thursday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Carlos Almaraz-Barbosa, 26, was located by the United States Marshall’s Service in Houston, Texas.

The sheriff’s office said a 911 caller told dispatchers that they saw what appeared to be a mannequin on fire in an open field behind a residential area in the 1100 block of Will Scarlett Avenue on April 15.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to extinguish the flames and determined the subject was a deceased person.

Due to the severity of the burns, deputies said the body cannot be identified.

In April, Sheriff Chad Chronister called the murder a “heinous crime”

Deputies said they arrested Christian Segura-Alvarez for his involvement in the crime on May 5.

Segura-Alvarez is facing charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Almaraz-Barbosa will await extradition to Hillsborough County. He is facing charges of second-degree murder, abuse of a dead human body, tampering with evidence and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

“Our detectives never stopped working this brutal case,” said Sheriff Chad Chronsiter. “The callous individuals arrested will now be held accountable for their despicable actions. I know nothing can replace the life lost, but I hope the victim’s family finds peace knowing all those responsible are behind bars.”