Second killing reported at Tampa apartment complex within a week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another homicide at Willow Brooke Apartments in Tampa.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were sent to the complex at 10 p.m. Friday on a shots fired call. Upon searching one of the apartments, they found a man dead with injuries on his upper body.

The sheriff’s office believes there may be three suspects involved in the crime.

“We are urging anyone who knows something about this case to please come forward and help us find these criminals,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “At this time we do not believe this was a random act and the victim appears to have been targeted.”

This is the second homicide to have happened at Willow Brooke Apartments in less than a week. Wednesday, deputies found a dead woman while responding to a shooting, but the sheriff’s office says the two deaths are not related.

Those who know anything about the crime can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.