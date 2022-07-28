TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A second arrest was made in the murder of 14-year-old Nilexia Alexander, Tampa police announced Thursday night.

TPD said they arrested 45-year-old Robert Quincey Creed Jr on a accessory after the fact – 1st degree murder charge. The Marshals task force took the case, arrested Creed in St. Petersburg and transported him to Pinellas County Jail.

Alexander was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound on Floribraska Avenue on May 6. They arrested Ronny Walker, 44, on a premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm charge on July 7.

TPD said they were able connect Walker’s vehicle as the vehicle in the area around the time of the murder. They also found evidence on his cellphone that placed Nilexia in his car around the time of the murder.

A search of Walker’s vehicle also found Nilexia’s DNA in the car.