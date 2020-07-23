Searching underway for missing Plant City man

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Plant City Police Department is currently searching for a missing man.

Police say 51-year-old Ryan Kevin Davis was last seen leaving his home, located off Oak Pointe Place in Plant City, on Sunday around 7 p.m. in his gun metal gray 2004 Dodge Ram.

Prior to leaving, police say Davis told his family he was going to run an errand and has not contacted his family since. He has a history of depression.

Davis is 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 300 pounds, has brown hair, a brown and gray beard, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants and a purple polo style shirt.

If you have any information on Davis’ whereabouts, please contact Det. Lindsey at the Plant City Police Department, (813) 707-2269 or Tlindsey@plantcitypolice.com.

