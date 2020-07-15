LIVE NOW /
Search underway for women accused of pepper-spraying an elderly woman

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying two women who pepper-sprayed an elderly woman in Tampa.

Deputies say two women used a water gun to pepper spray an elderly woman at a Marathon convenience store on Temple Terrace High Highway.

According to deputies, thirty minutes later the woman battered an elderly woman using the same harmful liquid.

The suspects fled in a gray Honda Odyssey, FL tag: NCXK433

“The actions of these two suspects are despicable and will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “They could have caused serious injury to the victims. Our detectives are working are to identify these suspects and hold them accountable.”

Anyone with information on their identity is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

