Search underway for teenage suspects accused of setting lacrosse team’s equipment shed on fire

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating four teenage suspects accused of breaking into a lacrosse equipment shed and then setting it on fire.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 the four teens forcefully got into a storage warehouse used by the Bay Area Sand Sharks at North Lakes Park in Tampa.

The teens are accused of removing lacrosse equipment and then set the structure on fire.

“It’s an emotional nosedive. You can’t express it,” said Joe Kuebrich, president of Northwest Tampa Lacrosse and the Bay Area Sand Sharks. “All the tangible things that resembled the memories we have are in ashes right now.”

The lacrosse team lost everything from nets, balls, uniforms, and 15 year’s worth of team memorabilia.

“Losing that history, losing 15 years worth of pictures and kind of where our programs started, is going to be tough but the future is still possible,” said Jodo Donnian, director of Summer Lacrosse for the Bay Area Sand Sharks.

The team tells WFLA.com, they have enough resources to finish the last two weeks of their summer season but replacing what they lost will be an ongoing and difficult process.

If you have any tips call 813-247-8200.

The Bay Area Sand Sharks have set up a GoFundMe page to help replace their shed and equipment. To donate, click here.

