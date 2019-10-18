Search underway for possible cemetery near Hillsborough school

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County school officials have newly raised concerns about an undiscovered cemetery for indigent African Americans near a Hillsborough county school.

District officials say a concerned citizen made them aware of what he believes is an unmarked cemetery that is near King High School

The school district says the information they have so far is conflicting about where exactly the cemetery is and whether it is on school property.

“Of course there will be more to verify, exactly what is beneath that particular land, but we want to ensure we meet with local historians, local members of the black community, and ensure we do the right thing by those individuals,”

The Hillsborough County School District says online records show a Ridgewood cemetery near King High School, with more than 50 burials in the 1940’s and 50’s. However, it is unknown if the two are connected.

