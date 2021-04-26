Search underway for person of interest in Westchase death investigation

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man who deputies say is a person of interest in a death investigation in Westchase.

Deputies say on Friday, April 23 between 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., a homicide occurred in the 9900 block of Sheldon Road in the area of Sheldon Road and West Linebaugh Avenue.

Deputies say the person of interest is described as a Black man in his 50s, he is approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build and is believed to frequent the area of Nebraska Avenue and Crawford Street.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.