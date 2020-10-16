Police: Divers find body of man in water following recovery effort of swimmer in distress in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — UPDATE 3 P.M.: Tampa police say divers have found the body of a man in the water.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crews are searching for a man who reportedly went missing while swimming near the Beach Park neighborhood of South Tampa, according to police.

Police said multiple witnesses reported seeing a man struggling to stay afloat and yelling for help about 100 yards southwest of 33 South Treasure Drive in Culbreath Bayou shortly before 11 a.m.

Police said recovery efforts are currently underway. Tampa police, Tampa Fire Rescue, a dive team and a helicopter are searching for the man.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: