Deputies find missing, endangered 88-year-old woman in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Hillsborough County deputies say Mary Cox has been found, is safe and was reunited with her family.

ORIGINAL STORY: Law enforcement officials are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing and endangered 88-year-old woman.

Hillsborough County deputies say Mary Cox was last seen leaving the parking lot at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital, located on the 13000 block of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, on Thursday around 2 a.m.

A release from the sheriff’s office says Cox was driving a 2006 gold Mercury Marquis with a Florida license plate 4391UM.

Her vehicle was spotted a few hours later traveling along the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 at State Road 52.

Deputies say she has undiagnosed dementia.

“Mrs. Cox’s family is very worried and fears she may be lost,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our deputies are doing everything they can to locate her, but we urge anyone who believes they may have seen her to please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information on Cox’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.