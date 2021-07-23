Search underway for missing, endangered 88-year-old Plant City man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing and endangered man from Plant City.

Deputies say 88-year-old Christopher McCullogh was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, McCullogh has dementia, Atrial Fibrillation, and can only hear with a hearing aid.

“We are urging anyone who sees Mr. McCullogh to please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “He is overdue for his medication and we want to find and return him safely to his home and family.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200.