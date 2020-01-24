Search underway for missing, endangered 5-year-old girl

Live Now
Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are currently searching for a missing and endangered 5-year-old girl.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Child Protective Investigations Division (CPID) attempted to speak with the endangered child, Lesly Mendoza, 5.

Investigators believe that Mendoza is endangered due to alleged abuse, however, been unable to find the child or her father.

Mendoza is 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 50 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Mendoza’s whereabouts, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

