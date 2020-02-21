Search underway for missing and endangered man in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man who is missing and considered endangered.

Deputies say, Khang Nguyen Huynh, 43, was last seen at his Tampa home at 3:00 p.m. on Feb. 20, when his sibling checked on Huynh at 12:00 a.m. on Feb. 21, he was not there.

Huynh is described as 5 feet 8 inches in height, weighing approximately 160 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

Huynh is diagnosed with schizophrenia, anxiety, and is also insulin-dependent due to his diabetes. He is known to walk around for hours at a time but has never been gone for this long according to deputies.

If you know of Huynh’s whereabouts, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

