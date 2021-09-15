Search underway for missing 85-year-old man, 79-year-old woman in Wimauma

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are currently searching for two missing adults from Wimauma.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, 85-year-old Lamark Stillings and 79-year-old Oris Stillings left their home in Wimauma on Tuesday in their 2017 blue Volkswagen Jetta, and have not been seen since.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say Oris has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes, and Lamark suffers from slight memory loss.

Anyone who has seen the Stillings or their vehicle is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.