Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Search underway for missing 14-, 15-year-old in Ruskin

Hillsborough County

The teens may be carrying a gun with them

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies need the community’s help in searching for two missing teenagers.

According to deputies, 14-year-old Jazmin Sneed and 15-year-old Pablo Hernandez left Sneed’s home in Ruskin on Thursday and have not been seen or heard from since.

“After leaving the home, our deputies discovered evidence that these two teenagers may have left with a gun from inside the Ruskin home,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Jazmin is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Pablo is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 133 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jazmin or Pablo, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa-born four-year-old recruits reporters for national "newscast"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa-born four-year-old recruits reporters for national "newscast""

Pinellas County business owner arrested for violating ‘safer-at-home’ order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County business owner arrested for violating ‘safer-at-home’ order"

Friday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Midday Forecast"

Coronavirus crisis: Florida didn't identify nursing home with nearly 30 COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus crisis: Florida didn't identify nursing home with nearly 30 COVID-19 cases"

Thousands of requests for PPE pour into Suncoast Science Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands of requests for PPE pour into Suncoast Science Center"

Suncoast PACE creates 'socialization kits' for older adults in Pinellas Co. during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suncoast PACE creates 'socialization kits' for older adults in Pinellas Co. during coronavirus pandemic"

a St. Petersburg restaurant is offering special deals to attract customers including free toilet paper

Thumbnail for the video titled "a St. Petersburg restaurant is offering special deals to attract customers including free toilet paper"

GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home"

GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss