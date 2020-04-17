Search underway for missing 14-, 15-year-old in Ruskin

The teens may be carrying a gun with them

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies need the community’s help in searching for two missing teenagers.

According to deputies, 14-year-old Jazmin Sneed and 15-year-old Pablo Hernandez left Sneed’s home in Ruskin on Thursday and have not been seen or heard from since.

“After leaving the home, our deputies discovered evidence that these two teenagers may have left with a gun from inside the Ruskin home,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Jazmin is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Pablo is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 133 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jazmin or Pablo, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

LATEST STORIES: