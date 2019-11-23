Search underway for couple involved in Tampa carjacking

TAMPA (WFLA) – Deputies are searching for two suspects who were involved in a carjacking that happened early Friday morning in Tampa.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer when carjackers following him in a 4-door Ford pick up truck at the intersection of North Thatcher Avenue and West Nome Street attacked him.

A backseat passenger, identified as Anthony Andrade, 24 exited the pickup truck, entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene with two unknown suspects.

The victim told deputies the unidentified man and woman both attacked him. Thankfully, deputies were able to locate the victim’s stolen car because the victim’s phone was still inside the vehicle.

Deputies were able to locate the victim’s stolen vehicle and Andrade who was still driving the stolen car was arrested.

Deputies say the man is believed to be Hispanic, in his mid-20s, approximately 5 feet 5 inches, and 180 pounds with long brown hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.

The female passenger is believed to be a white female in her late 20s to early 30s approximately 5 feet 3 inches, 130 pounds with blonde hair with other colors mixed in. She was last seen wearing a purple tank top and blue skinny jeans.

The sheriff’s office says the couple was driving a lifted gray Ford F250 or F350 with black deadlock wheels.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information about this incident is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200