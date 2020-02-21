Search underway for car connected to death of 17-year-old in Wimauma

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a car that may be connected to the death of a 17-year-old in Wimauma this week.

According to deputies, a 2013-15 Chevrolet Malibu was in the area of 9th Street at the time of the shooting and may have witnessed the incident.

“This is yet another tragic situation that has taken the life of a young person far too soon,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “If you have any information, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Any tip could be the one that solves this case.”

Car similar in question to Wimauma Shooting: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives have continued to interview neighbors and anyone who may have witnessed the shooting. The investigation is active and ongoing.

The sheriff’s office says the car in question has two reflectors in the rear bumper and one reflector/brake light in the upper trunk area. The car may also have a front license plate holder or plate and is believed to be in the Wimauma/Ruskin area. If you have seen a car matching this description, you’re asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China"

How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits"

Ashley Moody on Trooper Bullock's death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ashley Moody on Trooper Bullock's death"

Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22"

Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training"

Father shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father shot and killed"

Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Tampa Bay ice cream man double-murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Tampa Bay ice cream man double-murder case"

American Freedom Distilliery

Thumbnail for the video titled "American Freedom Distilliery"

Tampa man accused defrauding over $60K from victims in 9 states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa man accused defrauding over $60K from victims in 9 states"

Strong winds cause delays at Tampa International Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strong winds cause delays at Tampa International Airport"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss