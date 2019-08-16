Search underway for burglars after police chase ends with crash in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for two men accused of burglarizing a house and then leading officers on a chase late Thursday evening.

The chase ended in a crash at 26th Street and Lake Avenue.

According to police, the two suspects stole several items from a home under construction. Officers showed up while the suspects were still on the roof.

Police said they jumped off the roof then jumped in a black pickup truck and sped away, along with stolen materials like shingles they put in the back of the truck.

Authorities said there was a chase and then a crash not far from the home. Detectives said the suspects ran off.

The area was roped off for several hours while officers searched by foot and helicopter.

One of the suspects has been identified. The other is unknown. Both remain on the loose.

There are no known injuries.

MORE HEADLINES FROM WFLA: