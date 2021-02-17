Search underway for attacker who knocked out stranger on Super Bowl Sunday in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs the community’s help in identifying the suspect of an attack that took place on Super Bowl Sunday.

Officers say around 1 a.m. Feb. 8 in the South Howard (SOHO) bar district, the unidentified suspect attacked the victim, who was a stranger, knocking the victim unconscious and causing serious injury requiring hospitalization.

Investigators hope the below video from Snapchat will help them track down the suspect.

“Our hope is that someone recognizes this video. We tried to get the best still photo… in hopes of that someone there saw something and this rings a bell and we can identify this person,” said R. Angela Kopoulos with the TPD.

If you know who the suspect is or have information about this crime, you can send your tip anonymously via the SafeTampa app or via text by messaging the keyword SAFETAMPA and your tip to 847411.