Search starts today for possible lost graves at MacDill Air Force Base

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Could secrets be buried beneath the grounds at MacDill Air Force Base?

That is the question experts will start searching for Tuesday using a team of archaeologists.

A recent survey uncovered a potential African American cemetery on base.

Starting Tuesday, an archaeological team from New South Associates will survey approximately five acres of land located near the Visitors Center.

The team will consist of two archaeologists, two cadaver dogs, and two K-9 handlers.

They will explore the wooded area and mark any archaeological indications of a cemetery or burial site.

Once the search is complete, the next step will be determined based on the data collected.

“We’re taking our time and we’re making sure we do everything right. We’re hiring experts and we’re really looking at the area so that we can do right by the families if there are folks buried here and do right by them, because that’s what they deserve,” said Lt. Brandon Turner, a MacDill AFB spokesman.

