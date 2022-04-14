PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a gunman who killed one person and injured another outside a Plant City bar Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Twilight Zone Liquor.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Amanda Granit said there was a physical altercation inside the bar, which escalated into a shooting, before the fight spilled out into the parking lot.

A deputy was patrolling the area, heard gunshots ring out and responded to the scene.

She noticed a vehicle leave the parking lot and crash near the Hillsborough/Polk County line. Granit said the driver had suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a Lakeland hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another victim was found in the area and was rushed to South Florida Baptist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said Oscar Juan Molina, 44, is responsible for the shooting. He was described as being around 6 feet tall with a medium build, a goatee and a large tattoo on the side of his neck.

Granit said Molina fled the area in a dark-colored newer-model Dodge Charger, heading westbound on State Road 60. Surveillance video captured Molina fleeing in the sports sedan.

Shawn Sorrells lives down the road from the business. He says he used to hang out at the bar every week, but the violence was getting out of control.

“I can’t say it’s getting worse but it’s getting repetitive,” Sorrells said.

8 On Your Side reported on two shootings at the business in 2020 and 2016.

Sorrells says something needs to change, or the violence will continue.

“I would go with more security to start, if that doesn’t work then close down,” Sorrells said.

Anyone with information on Molina’s whereabouts is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.