Search for suspect underway after 3 shot at on Old Hillsborough Avenue, deputies say

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) – A search is underway for a suspect after he shot at three people sending one to the hospital on Thursday evening.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 10000 block of Old Hillsborough Ave. E.

Deputies say the suspect Nicholas Kocolis, 51 approached two people in a truck. The passenger exited the truck, and the Kocolis shot the driver twice. At this time, the victim is alert and in stable condition at an area hospital.

With his weapon pointed, Kocolis then forced the passenger of the truck to get into the driver’s seat, and the victim drove a short distance before ultimately crashing into a ditch. The victim exited the truck and fled northbound on Williams Road.

A Hillsborough County sheriff spokeswoman says Kocolis knew one of the victims.

Deputies say a good Samaritan who saw the victim running away, stopped to try and help. But Kocolis opened fire on their vehicle.

The driver and victim drive off, but then crashed shortly after on Williams Road north of U.S. 92.

Kocolis was last seen driving away in his 2010 silver Nissan Altima, with Florida tag number CRP4M.

“This suspect’s reckless actions today could have cost someone their life. We are asking anyone who has any information about his whereabouts to call us immediately,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

