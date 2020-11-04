Search for suspect in Tampa homicide underway

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in a September homicide.

Detectives are currently searching for Dontavius Williams, 19, in connection with a murder that occurred at the Coopers Pond Apartments, on Sept. 20.

Williams is potentially armed and deputies say if you locate him to not approach him. He was last seen in the area of Hillsborough Avenue and Himes Avenue.

“No tip is ever too small when our detectives are trying to solve a case,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “If you have spotted Williams recently, please contact us. Every little bit of information helps and will eventually lead us to him.”

Williams faces a charge of first degree felony murder with a firearm if convicted.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Williams, you’re asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).