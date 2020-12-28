Search continues for missing boater in Tampa Bypass Canal

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The search continues Monday morning for a man who went missing during a fishing trip in Tampa Bypass Canal.

Relatives identified the missing man as Eugene Wilson. A representative for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a family member dropped Wilson off at the dock on Saturday night.

His family contacted authorities hours later when they couldn’t get in touch with him.

Deputies launched a search near US-301 and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4 a.m. Sunday. They found a capsized boat and fishing gear nearby.

“An extensive search is underway to try and find this fisherman who went out for the evening, as his family says he normally does,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “We can only imagine the family’s anguish as they wait for answers. Our skilled team is combing the area, and our divers will be back out in the morning to continue the search efforts.”

Detectives say they have not found any indication of foul play. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (813) 247-8200.

