TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The search for the missing 72-year-old woman who was caught on camera walking away from her home on Friday was called off by We Are The Essentials, a private investigator with the group confirmed to WFLA.

Miriam Nordlinger was last seen walking from her home in the 1500 block of South Arrawana Avenue.

Her daughter, Lindsey Mirabal, said she last saw her mother at her sons’ flag football games Friday evening.

“She’d been going through a tough time, like psychiatrically, but we had a plan and she seemed like she was doing better,” said Mirabal. “The fact that she came and went to that game was super promising.”

We Are The Essentials, a group who help families find missing loved ones, were helping in the search for Nordlinger, along with friends and family at her house Saturday evening.

“She was sleeping in another room because she was having trouble sleeping,” Mirabal explained. “When [her husband] went to check on her this morning, she had put some pillows underneath her sheets, to make it look like she was sleeping there.”

We Are The Essentials did not elaborate on the reason for the search being called off.