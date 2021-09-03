Scissorland: Lutz home where ‘Edward Scissorhands’ was filmed now free museum; movie screenings to come

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – A lucky Lutz couple is sharing their love for Tim Burton’s classic “Edward Scissorhands” at their home – that just so happens to be the house where portions of the 1990 movie were filmed.

It’s a case of serendipity. Homeowner Joey Licalzi actually worked as a dishwasher on the set of the film.

He and his wife Sharon were in search of a home and their offers kept getting turned down. They even placed an offer on a home across the street from the “Edward Scissorhands” house.

When that offer was turned down, Sharon began constantly refreshing a realtor website. That’s when the home in the movie itself actually came up on the market.

The couple put an offer in for the home on a Saturday. By the next day, website TMZ had picked up the story and offers on the home were coming in from all over the world, Joey said.

“We only went by the comments, because it was crazy. We were reading the comments. Some of them, you could see ‘see translation’ and there were some of them that couldn’t even translate, you couldn’t read it. It was bizarre to see someone sharing the house was for sale without being able to read it. And you couldn’t even translate it,” he explained.

Sharon said they upped their offer on the home twice, and it only took until the following Friday for their realtor to call them and say the seller had chosen them for the house.

“We were pretty thrilled. I cried instantly,” Sharon said.

While the “Scissorhands” fans couple have only been living at the home for 10 months, they have already decided to give back to their community and to fellow Tim Burton and “Edward Scissorhands” fans by turning part of their home into a free museum. Joey affectionately calls it “Scissorland.”

On the outside of the home, the front yard has been redone and topiaries similar to the movie, pruned by Sharon herself, were put in. The house has a fresh coat of paint and a colorful garden with seating and lighting in place in the back yard.

While the mushroom wallpaper in the kitchen isn’t original from the film, a company from London created it and the couple does have a square of the original wallpaper from the first homeowner and the film on display.

Both Joey and Sharon said it’s the most unique thing they have in their home museum, but everything inspired by or original to the movie seems to have an impact on hardcore fans.

“People cry. Well, I mean our FedEx guy cried in the garden. We’ve had a father and a daughter [shaking] in the kitchen. I’m telling you, it’s really bizarre,” Joey said.

Sharon said meeting the original owner of the home was thrilling to her.

“She must have thought I was crazy when I called her up out of the blue and I’m like, ‘did you own the house? Can you come over?’ And she was like, ‘okay?’ And having her giving us that wallpaper. I was wiping tears when she was sitting at our kitchen table,” she said.

Sharon said the woman’s stories are “amazing.” The couple may have the house now, but she said they obviously do not have all the backstories.

“So we met a new friend and she’s promising to come back with more gifts and just different memorabilia and pictures so we’re pretty excited,” Sharon said.

The Licalzis are waiting for cooler weather to resume screenings of the film, also for free, for small groups in their garden.

“Once the cooler weather comes, you can just sit in the garden and watch the movie,” Joey said.

“We haven’t [got] all the logistics because we’re pretty sure we’re going to get a lot of requests, so it’s on the list,” Sharon laughed.

Inside the home museum, the couple said there are more paintings coming and they are trying to get two Johnny Depp autographs. They said original neighbors of the community are trying to find things for them. One neighbor even gave them a shirt from the film. Joey explained that after filming concluded, Tim Burton himself walked around the neighborhood, knocking on doors to gift neighbors a t-shirt.

Before, the couple had about 30 families and guests come through a week since they painted the house, they said. But now, with attention on the free museum, many more fans are flocking to the home and keeping them busy.

“We’re getting 20 just today!” Joey said.

The couple is happy to have folks on the property to take photos or just even to drive by to take photos from the outside.

If you want a free tour of the inside of the home, right now including the living room and kitchen, make a reservation by going to “officialscissorland” on TikTok and Instagram.