School leaders celebrate students on National Walk to School Day

St. Francis Xavier School students and their families walk together in Newark, on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, after discussing the Catholic school’s permanent closure announced the previous week by the Archdiocese of Newark. Nationwide, more than 140 Catholic schools will not reopen in the fall. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. (WFLA) – It’s National Walk to School Day! Wednesday is about celebrating those kids that use two feet or two wheels to get to school.

It’s a great reminder for students to pay attention to crossing guards and let them help you cross the street. The sheriff is also sending some safety tips for kids as they get ready to walk or bike to and from school.

“If you’re planning to hop on a bike or lace up those sneakers remember, wearing brightly colored clothing makes it easier for drivers to see you. Walk in places where drivers expect to see you like a crosswalk or a sidewalk. And remember to stop, look, and listen before you cross the street,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Drivers should be aware of students on the road before and after school. When driving they should have the phone out of their hands.

City leaders are behind National Walk to School Day. They say it’s good for the environment by keeping fewer cars on the road. Mayor Jane Castor gets excited for National Walk to School Day.

“Walking to school can also be fun and it’s good exercise too. Stay safe everyone and have a great school year,” said Castor.

LATEST STORIES: