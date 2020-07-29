School guidance counselor offers free talks, advice on Tampa bench during hard times

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Under an old tree on a sidewalk in Downtown Tampa sits Jennifer Shiver.

She is alone most of the day but certainly does not mind the company. As the sign she put up says, she encourages it.

“My issue and the reason I’m out here is taxpayers are paying my salary,” she said. “They’re not paying me to sit on my back porch. So I wanted to offer free counseling to taxpayers, to students.”

Instead of sitting on her back porch, she came to a bench in front of the Hillsborough County Courthouse on North Jefferson Street.

Shiver works at Brandon Alternative School and has been in education for nearly three decades.

She set up shop Monday and has had at least nine people sit down and chat.

“I had someone who was speaking at the school board meeting yesterday come by, and she wanted to sit and chat about anxiety before that,” Shiver said.

She has been at it for two days and explained that she has noticed a common theme: many are facing hardships.

“Right now, of course, with this COVID issue, the fear the economy, people on shaky ground, there’s a lot of anger,” she said. “Seen a lot of frustration, a lot of anger.”

Those who work in the downtown core appreciate Shiver’s effort to lend a hand during a difficult time.

“We’re going through some crucial times, maybe it is a good thing she’s offering her services,” said Effie, a local resident.

Shiver will be on the bench on the days she can.

She explained that she looks forward to getting back to school because she realized the importance of those face-to-face conversations, especially for young people.

Until then, she will continue to share some friendly advice on the streets of Tampa.

“As a counselor, I just have to say you have to live your life the way you want to live your life. But we can’t be stuck in fear. That’s just not good for your mental health. So do what you have to do. Social distance. Wear your mask. Even stay your home if you have an underlying condition, but live your life the way you have to live your life,” she said.

