TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County School bus carrying an unknown number of students crashed at a busy intersection Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed with News Channel 8.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the school bus crashed at the intersection of North Florida Avenue and East Floribraska Avenue. It’s currently unknown exactly how many students were on board the bus at the time of the accident but photographs from the scene show a small group of students waiting near the disabled bus.

Authorities said the bus suffered minor damage and there were no injuries reported.

