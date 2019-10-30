School board member holding town hall to address growth in South Tampa

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – South Tampa is experiencing a large amount of development which is having an impact on schools in the area, stressing some of them to capacity and leaving some under capacity.

School Board member Dr. Stacy Hahn is looking to address the growth management in the South Tampa area Wednesday night with a Town Hall meeting at Monroe Middle School.

“There are a number of ways we can address this challenge. It might be building a new school, adding on or refurbishing a school, or creating new programs for schools,” added Hahn.

Dr. Hahn tells 8 On Your Side that every solution is on the table and they are open to hear from everyone in the community.

The Growth Management Town Hall meeting will be held tonight at 6 p.m. at Monroe Middle School.

