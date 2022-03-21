TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – MacDill Air Force Base is welcoming back the public to its AirFest event on Saturday and Sunday.

The event, free to the public, will feature a variety of military and civilian flight performances, including the United States Navy Blue Angels.

“Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 promises to be a weekend packed with heart-pounding air performances and family-friendly activities showcasing all five branches of the military,” the event’s website says.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and opening ceremonies take place at noon. Performance times and performances are subject to change.

The US Navy Blue Angels and “Fat Albert,” the Blue Angels C-130 operated by a United States Marine Corps Crew will take to the skies at 3 p.m.

The line-up for the show includes:

US Navy Blue Angels – F-A18

Scott “Scooter” Yoak – Restored P-51 Mustang

Jim Tobul – F4U-4 Corsair “Korean War Hero”

Michael Goulin

Matt Younkin

Kevin Coleman – Extra 300 SHP

Jerry “Jive” Kerby

Para-Commandos – US Special Operations Command’s premier aerial parachute team

F-22 Demo Team

C-17 Demo Team

KC-135 Stratotanker

Displays of fighters and helos are available on MacDill’s event website. There will also be an appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Ride share services are discouraged to attend AirFest, due to the limited number of entry and exit points from base. More information on gates for entrance and gate hours can be found here.

MacDill Air Force Base has called Tampa Bay home for more than 80 years.

News Channel 8 Today will broadcast live from the air force base Friday morning.