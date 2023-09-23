TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of people flooded the streets of Downtown Tampa Saturday morning, raising money for kids like 8-year-old Caleb Grimsley.

“What did St. Jude do for you?,” 8 On Your Side reporter Nicole Rogers asked Caleb.

“Saved my life,” he replied.

Caleb was diagnosed with an atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumor in 2018.

It is a very rare, fast-growing tumor that begins in the brain and spinal cord.

He was told he’d have a 10% chance of living.

“We searched high and low for treatment for him and for us that ended up being St. Jude,” his mother, Christina Grimsley, said.

They found a specialist at St. Jude in Tennessee and lived in Memphis for a year while doctors saved Caleb’s life.

It’s something his brother, Tyler, is grateful for.

“If he wouldn’t have gotten to St. Jude, he wouldn’t have made it,” he said.

After a year and a half of radiation and chemo, Caleb has his life back.

It’s a story of triumph, that came at no cost to the Grimsley family.

“All of the fundraising done through events like this take care of families’ food, housing, the medical treatment, everything,” Christina explained. “For our family that just meant we can live life and focus on Caleb and be a family and not be bogged down by medical bills.”

With a yellow cape and blue Gatorade in hand, Caleb the superhero proudly walked through the streets of downtown Tampa, so St. Jude could save another child’s life like like they did for him.

“Here he is today,” Caleb’s father, James Grimsley, exclaimed. “Doctors look at him like a little miracle, and he is.”

“He’s our little miracle,” he continued.

You can donate to St. Jude here.