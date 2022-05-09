TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for two robbery suspects who allegedly fired at deputies during a traffic stop in Tampa Sunday night.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the men stole bags full of groceries from a Save A Lot store in the 100 block of West Fletcher Avenue, and were confronted by two employees.

One of the suspects threatened an employee with a gun, then the two men jumped into a car and fled.

Not knowing the robbery had just occurred, two deputies spotted the suspects traveling in the car at a high rate of speed. The vehicle had no lights on, according to the report.

When the deputies activated their emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, the suspects allegedly shot at them through the back window of the car with a shotgun.

Neither deputy was hurt, the report said.

Authorities said the suspects remain at large. They are both Hispanic with short dark hair and a thin build. One appeared to be around 30 years old, and the other was about 26. The first suspect had face tattoos and the other had a tattoo of a cross on his cheeks. The first suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a small clover print on it. The other was wearing black jeans and a colorful hoodie with red, yellow, green colors.

Their vehicle was a maroon, older model Buick (late 90s to early 2000s) with dark tinted windows. It may have damage on the right rear quarter panel, and on the window from when they fired at deputies.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS).