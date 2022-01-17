Sarasota artist honors Betty White with unique lipstick painting to benefit Humane Society of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota-based international artist is working with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay to auction off a unique, one-of-a-kind painting created with lipstick, in honor of Betty White, to benefit the animals at the shelter.

Alexis Fraser, also known as “Lipstick Lex,” lost her aunt on the same day Betty White passed.

Fraser looked up to both women for being kind and compassionate toward animals. When her aunt died, Fraser said she asked for people to donate to their local animal shelters in her honor, in lieu of flowers or gifts.

Fraser decided to use her artwork to pay tribute to both women, as well as to give back.

She uses cruelty-free lipstick to create on her canvas and, this time, she created a unique painting of a young Betty White.

“I started it many years ago as a way to differentiate myself as an artist. But what I really love about it is that the lipstick is, it’s a feminine product, so it’s all about personal empowerment and self expression and beauty and self love,” Fraser said. “And the kisses, because if you look close on any of my pieces, I have feathered in kisses. So I don’t just paint with lipstick, I also put the lipstick on and I kiss my artwork as well, so it’s literally made with love.”

Through her lipstick and kiss artwork, Fraser created the one-of-a-kind piece that will be auctioned off, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Fraser said she created it as a tribute not just to the actress, but her aunt.

“I’m assuming if she’s like any other red-blooded American, she probably too loved Betty White and I’m sure she would love this piece. She was actually a collector of my art pieces as well. And I think that she would just love that this piece was able to bring forth some good for the animals, which she cared so much about,” she said.

The auction is live now and will conclude Jan. 24 at noon. Bidding begins at $750.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay had already seen over $13,000 in donations from folks honoring Betty White on her birthday.

“Betty White, she dedicated her life to making the lives of animals better and so I’m really hoping that that’s something I’ll be able to do for Betty, our dear Aunt Claudia and for the animals here at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay,” Fraser said.

To check out Fraser’s other works, you can visit her website or official Instagram.