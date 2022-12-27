HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center was surprised by “Santa Paws” on Christmas.

The shelter said an adopter stopped in with Bindi, a PRC alumna, to drop off more than 200 toys for the shelter pups.

Pet Resource Center said it put all the toys in a play yard and brought the dogs out to choose their new favorite toy.

“While some were very selective with finding a new stuffed friend, others knew their pick right away!” the shelter said on Facebook.

If you’re interested in adopting a new furry friend, click here.

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.