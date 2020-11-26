TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The holiday season is now officially underway and what better way to kick it off in Tampa Bay than with a Santa Claus scuba dive?

The Florida Aquarium in Tampa released video on Thanksgiving of Santa scuba diving with sharks, stingrays and fish. Aquarium officials said the jolly old elf’s dive helped kick off the holiday season.

“Santa knows no limits. He knows when you’ve been sleeping, he knows when you’re awake, he knows when you’ve been scuba diving because he scuba dives for goodness sake and he did today at The Florida Aquarium,” Aquarium Associate Curator Eric Hovland said.

Santa will be greeting guests at the aquarium on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. He will then return to the aquarium from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday leading up to Christmas.