TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Members of the local skate community are stepping up and collecting shoes for low-income families in the Tampa area.

During the ‘Sanct-SHOE-ary’ shoe drive, members are asking the community for new or lightly used footwear. All donations go to ‘Clothes to Kids,’ a Tampa nonprofit that provides outfits for underserved, school-aged children.

The lead organizer, Wit-e Beats, hopes to help parents on a budget provide high-quality style for their kids.

“Sneakers are probably the most expensive part of an outfit,” Beats said. “For me growing up that was the most important part of the outfit. You have on cool shoes, it gives you the confidence to go to school and just feel better about yourself.”

The shoe-drive runs until 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Donations can be dropped off at the ‘Boardr’ skate venue located at 4611 North Hale Boulevard in Tampa. Monetary donations are also being accepted via Cashapp: $sanctshoeary and Venmo: @SanctSHOEary