Sailors clean Tampa Bay area waters from plastic in new way

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Plastic pollution is choking our oceans, tricking into our local rivers, lakes and streams, poisoning wildlife – and all of us.

The United Nations estimates that by the year 2050, we will have more plastic debris in our oceans than fish.

To help clean up our waterways, the American Sailing Association has a new crusade called “Operation Plastic Pollution Purge.”

As the summer sailing season hits full swing, boaters in our area, and throughout the nation, are joining forces to clean trash from our waterways.

Captian George “Nordie” Norwood in Ruskin told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross this is a people problem as much as it is a plastic problem.

The big concern is as plastic breaks up into tiny pieces, birds and fish think it’s food and eat it.

Their bellies get full and they ultimately starve themselves to death, killing our food supply.

Captian Nordie says folks in the Tampa Bay area can do their part by sipping from reusable water bottles and picking up trash from our beaches.

