S.C. man arrested on kidnapping charges at Lutz home of WWE star Sonya Deville

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 24-year-old South Carolina man was arrested early Sunday morning for traveling to Lutz and attempting to carry out a hostage scenario he had been planning for more than eight months, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Phillip A. Thomas II is facing three felony charges and expected to make his first court appearance today.

Deputies said Thomas had been stalking WWE star Sonya Deville, a Lutz resident, for the past few years on social media. Thomas reportedly admitted he traveled to Florida overnight with plans to take the former UCF fighter hostage.

The suspect reportedly parked his car at Idle Wild Church earlier in the night, walked up to the home in the Promenade at Lake Park subdivision, and cut a hole in the patio screen. Deputies said he waited there for about three to four hours, watching and listening through the windows.

After the Deville went to bed, Thomas allegedly opened the back sliding glass door, which activated the home alarm. The wrestling star looked outside the window and spotted an individual on the property, prompting her to flee the home in a car and call 911.

When deputies arrived, they found Thomas inside the home. He was reportedly carrying a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape and mace. The sheriff’s office said Thomas admitted to deputies he was planning on taking Deville hostage.

“Our deputies are unveiling the suspect’s disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “It’s frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder.”

Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance. 🖤 — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 17, 2020

Thomas was charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary, attempted kidnapping, and criminal mischief.

