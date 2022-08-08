TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing one year ago on Aug. 8, 2021.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said Ezequiel Cortez was only 16 years old when he left his home in Ruskin the night of Aug. 8, 2021. He never returned.

Officials said they believe Cortez may still be in or around the Ruskin area. He has not been heard from since he was reported missing.

Authorities described the boy as a white male standing approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Cortez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 1-813-247-8200 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.