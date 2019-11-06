Ruskin student arrested for threatening to shoot other students, build a death camp, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies have charged a female Lennard High School student for making a threat to harm other students.

Deputies say the 16-year-old girl made comments about using a gun against unnamed students at Lennard High School. The comments were made in front of two other student witnesses.

The witnesses came forward on Tuesday stating that the teen said she was “tired of the kids at school” and wanted to shoot them, according to deputies. The girl also allegedly made a comment about wanting to build a death camp in the woods where they could make kids disappear.

Deputies say school security was notified and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office began its investigation.

No evidence was found that the student had the means to carry out her threats, deputies say.

HCSO deputies took the student into custody Tuesday night for a charge of making a false report concerning planting a bomb, an explosive, or a weapon of mass destruction, or concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.

