Ruskin restaurant leaves 13 beers on reserved table for service members killed in Afghanistan

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Half a world away from the chaos and sorrow in Afghanistan, a Tampa Bay restaurant now has a solemn memorial for the 13 service members lost in Thursday’s attack.

A special table is reserved this weekend for those heroes at Beanie’s Bar & Sports Grill in Ruskin.

Thirteen beers are poured, one for each member who died.

The restaurant’s owner told 8 On Your Side the entire staff knew they had to do something to honor the fallen.

“This was a combination of all our staff that got together and said we need to do something for these people that sacrificed their lives for us…. and to mourn the families that lost the loved ones,” Donald “Beanie” Tichy said.

The tribute will remain there for the next couple of days.