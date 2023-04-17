Neighbors are concerned after a body was found burning in a field in Ruskin over the weekend.

Around 8 a.m. Saturday, a person called 911 to report a mannequin on fire in an open field. Firefighters arrived and quickly determined it was not a mannequin, but a human body that was on fire.

“Just coming home from work for what I thought was a brush fire, in the back on Will Scarlett and actually find out it was someone’s body,” said Oralia Roberts, who lives near the field where the body was discovered.

Roberts said deputies came to her and her neighbors’ homes and asked if anyone had seen anything unusual.

“When the police came after, asking questions, asking us if we’d seen or heard anything in the last hour or two, I’m thinking it’s more than just a brush fire, it’s got to be something bigger and they were taping it off, some to find out it’s an actual homicide going on, right in my own backyard,” Roberts recalled. ” I wasn’t expecting it, but it can happen anywhere, but I wasn’t expecting to look out and see somebody out my back window. I feel so bad for the family.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the crime as a murder, but can’t say if the body is a man’s or a woman’s due to the state in which it was found.

“Right now we are kind of at a standstill because we are working with the medical examiner’s office. It’s in their hands right now, just to determine who the person is, which could take a while, we don’t have an estimated time frame right now,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Fentress Fountain.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area who saw something out of the ordinary to come forward. You can submit a tip online or text keyword CTYTIP and your tip to 847411.