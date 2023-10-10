TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Ruskin man died Monday afternoon after crashing into multiple vehicles on US-41 in Hillsborough County, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 22-year-old driver was driving his Chevrolet pickup north on the highway at Ohio Street when he came upon three pickup trucks that had stopped for a bus that was unloading school children.

According to the FHP release, the driver did not stop and crashed into two of the pickups, knocking one of them into the third.

The Ruskin man’s vehicle flipped after the crash. Troopers said he died at the scene.

Two of the other drivers were not injured while the third was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.