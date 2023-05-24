HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Ruskin man died after crashing into another car during a suspected street race along I-75 on Tuesday.

The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. on I-75 north near the Big Bend Road exit.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two men from Ruskin were suspected of racing a white or cream-colored Dodge Charger shortly before colliding with another car.

The two vehicles were approaching the exit when the Ruskin men’s Infiniti cut in front of the other car. The vehicles collided, sending both onto the shoulder, where the Infiniti struck a road sign.

The passenger, a 40-year-old man, was killed in the crash. FHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver, a 45-year-old man, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The other driver, a 34-year-old woman from Ocala, was not hurt.

Anyone with information about the Charger involved in the suspected street race is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP.