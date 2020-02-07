Ruskin man arrested on 100 counts of child pornography

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies have arrested and charged a Ruskin man on child pornography charges.
Deputies say on Friday detectives carried out a court-authorized search warrant at a home on Charr Island Street in Ruskin in reference to a child pornography investigation.
According to deputies, 67-year-old William Luciano was arrested after deputies found more than 100 images of child pornography.
Luciano was charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography.
