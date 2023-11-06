HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Ruskin driver died Sunday after troopers said he sped off Interstate 75 and crashed his car into sign supports.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the Honda Civic driver was speeding off the northbound I-75 exit ramp to US-301 and lost control.

The car rotated into the separator between the ramp and the mainline. It then hit two sign supports, cutting it in two.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Two men were also in the car and taken to area hospitals with injuries.

No other details were immediately available.