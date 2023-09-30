HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sheriff Chad Chronister with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office hosted his Ultimate Run Saturday morning.

Runners lined up bright and early at Temple Terrace Elementary School at 7 a.m. to partake in either a 5K, 10K, 15K, or a one-mile Family Fun Walk.

The charity event donated its proceeds from the run to organizations including the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches and the Just Initiative, according to the department’s social media post.

“There is no better way to start a weekend than joining Your Sheriff’s Office at an event that will raise much-needed funds for various organizations in our community,” Sheriff Chronister said. “Whether you’re an avid runner or just looking for a fun way to give back, the Ultimate Run is for everyone!”

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

On Saturday, the sheriff also celebrated six years as Hillsborough County’s Sheriff.

“His dedication to diversity, community policing, and technology has made #teamHCSO and our county safer and stronger,” the department wrote. “Thank you for your leadership, Sheriff Chronister!”

Sheriff Chronsiter’s Ultimate Run happens every September.