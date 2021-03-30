Rubber bullet fired by Tampa police during protest caused brain trauma, Army reservist claims in lawsuit

WARNING: This article includes graphic images that may be unsettling to some viewers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 25-year-old Army reservist has filed a lawsuit against the Tampa Police Department claiming excessive use of force during the George Floyd protests on May 31, 2020.

According to the lawsuit, Jordon Coury says he was struck in the back of the head by a rubber bullet during a protest in Curtis Hixon Park. He claims he was not there to protest, but to observe.

He says the force of the bullet knocked him unconscious. Then he was rushed to Tampa General Hospital.

For nearly a year, the Tampa man has been undergoing extensive medical treatment, he says.

Coury and his attorneys claim the injury caused a traumatic brain injury with a hole in his skull, leaving him disabled.

“I just want to feel better,” Coury told 8 On Your Side. “I want to go back to a normal life.”

The 25-year-old father-to-be has been in the military for eight years, now he says he can barely function.

8 On Your Side spoke with Coury and his lawyers in Brandon, Fla. Tuesday afternoon.

Coury says the injury has caused him to have crippling headaches, can’t see, can’t remember things, and maintains that the bullet wound has ruined his life.

“I don’t feel like the same person I was before being shot. It’s the weirdest thing ever. Sleeping, can’t have a single night. I’ve always been an outstanding civilian and a soldier ever since I was an able-bodied adult,” Coury said. “I just want my life back.”

8 On Your Side reached out to Tampa police for a response but TPD does not comment on pending litigation.