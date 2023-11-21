TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two of Royal Caribbean’s oldest cruise ships will call Tampa home for the 2025-26 winter season.

The cruise line announced last week that Rhapsody of the Seas and Grandeur of the Seas will set sail from the Port of Tampa on six to eight-night vacations through 2026.

During winter, the Rhapsody of the Seas ship will take passengers from Tampa to Belize City, Belize; Costa Maya, Cozumel, George Town, and Roatan.

The Grandeur of the Seas will take vacationers on seven-night getaways to the western Caribbean and the Bahamas during the winter. The ship will visit destinations like Belize City, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Roatan.

The two Vision Class ships are the cruise line’s smallest and oldest fleet. They accommodate roughly 2,000 to 2,400 passengers.